PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting in Philadelphia. It happened just before midnight Thursday on the 3300 block of Malta Street in Kensington.
Police say the victims, both in their 20’s, were shot in the legs and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Based on the evidence, investigators say, they are looking for two shooters.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
