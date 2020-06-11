Comments
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — West Chester University plans to return to campus on time for the fall semester. The school plans to start on-campus instruction in late August, but there will also be some online classes to comply with social distancing guidelines.
All students and employees also have to wear face masks on campus.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
After Thanksgiving break, the rest of the semester will be held online in order to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure from students traveling home.
You must log in to post a comment.