PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a wild ride for many small business owners and restauranteurs over the past couple of months. Eyewitness News has been in touch with one restaurant owner since the coronavirus pandemic began.

We first got a taste of The Better Box’s sensational egg rolls on the first-ever Takeout With Tori.

We learned how owner Tamekah Bost partnered with Charisse McGill of Lokal Artisan Foods, and the two were thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic by working together.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Both have been anxiously awaiting the time they could reopen. Bost was also in the final stages of opening her second location on Spring Garden Street. The opening was halted for a second time by the unrest in Philadelphia that began the last weekend in May.

About a week ago, Eyewitness News spoke with Bost and she said even through boarded-up windows, she could still see the light.

Her second location is set to open Friday, kicking off the weekend on a bright note.

The Eyewitness News team wishes Bost nothing but success on her grand opening. We are so happy for you and hope this update gives much hope that we can weather storms and find the sun again.

We just can’t give up staying hopeful and being positive.

Watch the video above for more.