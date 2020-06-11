CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The coronavirus means we probably won’t see the Roots Picnic for a while. Organizers announced the concert at the Mann Center is being rescheduled again.

This comes as the Mann Center announced Wednesday they were canceling their 2020 summer season due to the pandemic.

The Roots Picnic was initially moved to Aug. 1 after the May concert was postponed.

Meek Mill and The Roots were supposed to headline the festival, but now it’s been put on hold indefinitely.

If you have a ticket it will be honored on the new date or you can request a refund later this summer.

