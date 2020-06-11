Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The coronavirus means we probably won’t see the Roots Picnic for a while. Organizers announced the concert at the Mann Center is being rescheduled again.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
— Roots Picnic (@rootspicnic) June 10, 2020
This comes as the Mann Center announced Wednesday they were canceling their 2020 summer season due to the pandemic.
The Roots Picnic was initially moved to Aug. 1 after the May concert was postponed.
Meek Mill and The Roots were supposed to headline the festival, but now it’s been put on hold indefinitely.
If you have a ticket it will be honored on the new date or you can request a refund later this summer.
You must log in to post a comment.