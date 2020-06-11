Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after the body of a woman was found inside a suitcase in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. Police were called to the area of Kensington and Allegheny Avenues just before 10 a.m. Thursday.
Officials say the body of a white woman was found inside a large, black suitcase.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim’s age is unknown at this time.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of death.
