PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is expected to provide an update Thursday on investigations that were opened during the recent unrest in the city. At 1 p.m., Krasner will announce a collaborative review effort to address the sharp increases in arrests made by Philadelphia police since May 30.
The district attorney’s office says the effort is intended to bring the jail population back down to safer levels in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to honor the constitutionally protected rights of protesters and to ensure that only individuals who present a danger to the public are held in custody or prosecuted.
