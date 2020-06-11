PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says there has been a spike in arrests since the Black Lives Matter protests began. Krasner said Thursday that he’s setting up a task force to investigate arrests made during the civil rights protests in the city.
Krasner said Thursday afternoon that Philadelphia police arrested more than 1,000 people since May 30, and the majority of those arrests were for looting.
“We want the truth. We want the truth no matter who it helps, no matter who it hurts,” Krasner said. “We want it all of it. And we want to make sure this is handled appropriately and therefore we’re having, in essence, a task force to deal with the many different aspects.”
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Krasner says a high number of people arrested during the unrest had no prior contact with police.
You must log in to post a comment.