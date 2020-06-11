PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Two boys died after a 15-year-old jumped into the Schuylkill River to help his 14-year-old friend who had trouble swimming, police said. A family member tells Eyewitness News one of the boys was a student and was scheduled to graduate from middle school on Thursday.
The incident happened Wednesday evening on the hottest day of the year, so far. Police say three teens went to the river looking for relief. The two boys entered the river at 56th Street and Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia but never resurfaced.
That’s when the third boy called for help.
“One of the young boys who jumped into the river had some difficulty swimming. The second boy jumped in to help his friend,” said Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers.
Police recovered their bodies several hours later.
The boys were identified as 15-year-old Quadir Beverly, who was supposed to graduate from middle school on Thursday, and 14-year-old Mekhi Massaquoi.
“He’s the type of kid who takes care of his brothers and sisters,” Annette Lawrence, Quadir’s grandmother, said. “He has one brother he’s really close to who is blind and he takes them out and watches them play. He’s that type of person that cares for people. So when he seen his best friend fall in, he would be the type that would jump in thinking he could save him.”
Beverly was a student at S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School and Massaquoi was a student at William Tilden Middle School. The District will make available grief counselors for students and staff at both schools.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Quadir and Mehki. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and their respective school communities. Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with all who knew and loved these young men in the difficult days ahead. The District has been communicating with the families to provide support and assistance,” District Spokesperson Monica Lewis said. “We are also making available guidance and grief counseling service to students and staff as needed. The well-being of our students and staff will remain a top priority as we deal with the emotions surrounding this tragedy, especially during these days in which many people are attempting to cope with difficulties brought on my COVID-19 and the recent civil unrest.”
Police said the river’s strong currents can be dangerous for swimmers.
“The Schuylkill looks like a very lazy river but it isn’t. There’s a definite undertow in the Schuylkill River and they jumped off an area where it’s not permissible to swim. But they were young boys trying to have some fun, trying to cool off on a hot summer day, I kinda understand that,” Evers said.
