PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Two boys died after a 15-year-old jumped into the Schuylkill River to help his 14-year-old friend who had trouble swimming, police said. A family member tells Eyewitness News one of the boys was a student and was scheduled to graduate from middle school on Thursday.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The incident happened Wednesday evening on the hottest day of the year, so far. Police say three teens went to the river looking for relief. The two boys entered the river at 56th Street and Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia but never resurfaced.

That’s when the third boy called for help.

“One of the young boys who jumped into the river had some difficulty swimming. The second boy jumped in to help his friend,” said Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers.

Police recovered their bodies several hours later.

The boys were identified as 15-year-old Quadir Beverly, who was supposed to graduate from middle school on Thursday, and 14-year-old Mekhi Massaquoi.

“He’s the type of kid who takes care of his brothers and sisters,” Annette Lawrence, Quadir’s grandmother, said. “He has one brother he’s really close to who is blind and he takes them out and watches them play. He’s that type of person that cares for people. So when he seen his best friend fall in, he would be the type that would jump in thinking he could save him.”