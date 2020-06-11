Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Loved ones said goodbye to Philadelphia firefighter Eric Gore, who died after a long battle with COVID-19. Family members paid their respects at a viewing Thursday night at Rick’s Funeral Home.
A memorial service is planned for Friday at Deliverance Evangelistic Church.
The 48-year-old firefighter passed away on June 2.
He served in the fire department for more than 23 years, half of which were spent at Engine 61 in Olney.
Gore will be posthumously promoted to lieutenant.
You must log in to post a comment.