CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Joe Biden, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is in Philadelphia Thursday. Eyewitness News was outside of the Enterprise Center in University City where Biden will partake in a roundtable this afternoon.

The former vice president plans to discuss the economy and reopening safely. The discussion will include a worker, a business owner, and Congressman Dwight Evans.

