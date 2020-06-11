Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden is in Philadelphia Thursday. Eyewitness News was outside of the Enterprise Center in University City where Biden will partake in a roundtable this afternoon.
The former vice president plans to discuss the economy and reopening safely. The discussion will include a worker, a business owner, and Congressman Dwight Evans.
