VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Flyers fans, mark your calendars. The NHL announced Thursday that training camps will begin on July 10, as long as medical and safety conditions are met.
At this point, it’s not clear when the season could actually resume.
The league and union have already approved a 24-team playoff format but still need to decide on testing and health and safety protocols along with potential host cities for the games.
Camps are expected to last two weeks, if not slightly longer. Under this timeline, exhibition games could begin as soon as July 24 with playoff games starting roughly a week later.
A few Flyers recently resumed working out at the Skate Zone in Voorhees.
Setting a July 10 start for camps allows players to make arrangements to return to their home cities in light of quarantine regulations in the U.S. and Canada. Commissioner Gary Bettman said recently 17% of the league’s players were overseas.
