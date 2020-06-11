Comments
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (CBS) — Another Jersey Shore attraction is almost ready to reopen to visitors. The Cape May County Park and Zoo set a date.
The zoo posted the good news on their Facebook page.
After being closed for the last three months, they’ll be ready to open this Saturday at 10 a.m. But things won’t be exactly the same for visitors.
Here’s what you need to know:
Zoo staff requests that everyone over the age of 2 wears a face mask. It’s a recommendation, not a requirement.
The reptile house and aviary will remain closed for now.
The zoo will also limit admission to maintain a light, manageable crowd.
