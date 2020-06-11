CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden officials removed the Christopher Columbus statue in Farnham Park on Thursday. Chopper 3 was over Farnham Park as the statue came down.

In a press release, Camden officials said:

“The Christopher Columbus Statue located at Camden’s Farnham Park, has long been a controversial symbol. Its presence has long pained the residents of the community. Previously, there have been requests to remove the statue as the community no longer supports the monument. It is long overdue, but we must now establish a plan to reexamine these outdated symbols of racial division and injustices.

“It is important that we work together as one community to establish a fair process that reevaluates these symbols in an orderly manner to ensure that resident voices are heard and acted upon. I encourage community engagement in a productive, peaceful conversations about these issues as we call for a more inclusive community.”