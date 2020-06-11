Comments
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Locals in Camden County say a bear is roaming their community just days after a black bear was spotted in Delaware County. Winslow Township police shared pictures of the latest bear.
It was spotted climbing a tree and wandering the area around Johnson Road.
Two other bear sightings were reported in the area on Wednesday.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police say if you see the bear, don’t get close — just call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.