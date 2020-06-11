Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twenty-three additional Pennsylvania liquor stores will open for limited in-store public access in the Philadelphia region on Friday. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the reopening of 23 Southeastern Pennsyvlvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores on Thursday.
The liquor stores will follow guidelines issued from the state to ensure social distancing is being followed.
Twenty of the stores reopening are in Philadelphia, two are in Montgomery County, and one is in Delaware County.
For more information and a full list of stores reopening, click here.
