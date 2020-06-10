PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Chopper 3 was live over the protest where the crowd could be seen on the steps of the Art Museum.
A separate group has begun an encampment on one of the fields by Eakins Oval.
On Wednesday, a city spokesperson announced that the National Guard would be demobilized in Philadelphia after it was deployed to the city more than a week ago.
However, the National Guard will remain in the area for the next few days in the event their support is needed again.
The National Guard had been stationed outside City Hall and the Municipal Services Building since June 1.
The guard was initially deployed to Philadelphia and cities across the country after widespread looting happened during the last weekend of May. The looting happened in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd.
The guard’s duty was to essentially protect several buildings in the city so Philadelphia police could better patrol neighborhoods.
