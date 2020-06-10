Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are hoping the public can help identify the suspects wanted for looting a pawn shop on North 5th Street in North Philadelphia. Investigators say a large group of men and women gained access to Philadelphia Money Loan Pawn Shop in the early morning hours of May 31.
They allegedly stole musical instruments, tools and a firearm. Police estimate the damage and items stolen at $100,000.
If you recognize any of the suspects, you are asked to contact police.
