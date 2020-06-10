PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NBA, NHL and MLS all have plans to resume their season in the coming months. Meanwhile, MLB and its players’ association are at an impasse.
Great news for Philadelphia Union fans — Major League Soccer is official back. The league announced a return-to-play tournament Wednesday morning. The tournament will begin on July 8 in Orlando, Florida.
Meanwhile, bad news for Phillies fans — who knows when Major League Baseball will get its act together. Eyewitness News spoke with Hall of Fame baseball writer Jayson Stark regarding the start of the season.
Phillies fans would like to know, are we going to have a baseball season?
“I think there is going to be baseball of some sort,” Stark said. “I’m not sure it’s going to come because there is a deal, Pat. But if they can’t come to an agreement then I’m convinced Major League Baseball is going to announce a schedule in the 50-60 game range and basically force the players to play.”
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
MLB can force organizations to play because “the March 26 agreement that they did, gave the commissioner the right to set a schedule,” Stark said. He adds that if the commissioner sets a schedule, the players cannot strike.
“For any sport to give people an invitation to go care about something else, they’ll find something else to care about instead of your sport,” Stark said. “And you never know if they’re going to come back.”
The MLB Draft is Wednesday night. Will fans care to watch? The Phillies have the 15th pick in Round 1, but this year, they’ll only draft five rounds instead of the usual 40.
You must log in to post a comment.