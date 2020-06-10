MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is taking another step forward in its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Hair and nail salons will be able to reopen.

You’ll soon be able to get your hair cut and your nails done, but things will be a bit different.

With the reopening just two weeks away, one South Jersey salon owner is concerned about the lack of guidance.

“I think it’s a roller coaster ride as a business owner,” said Frank Rizzieri, owner of Rizzieri.

It’s a roller coaster New Jersey business owners have been strapped in since March. But Gov. Phil Murphy is easing coronavirus restrictions for personal care businesses.

Starting June 22, hair salons and barber shops and nail salons will be able to reopen.

“It makes me feel better for our salon because I have a date, not as settled because I don’t have the rules. We have a cosmetology school that I’m very concerned about because they haven’t given us any information,” Rizzieri said.

There are several Rizzieri locations throughout the country but at the Moorestown salon, they’re gearing up to reopen with safety in mind.

“We’ll have a pre-check outside the salon. You’ll have your temperature taken, you fill out a form basically answering some questions. We’ve already prescreened you when we take your phone call. Have you been sick? Have you had COVID?” Rizzieri said.

Clients will be required to wait inside their vehicles until they receive a text message allowing them to enter the salon.

“When you come in you’re given a smock, a disposable cape, three towels packed up for just you and your stylist takes you to your chair,” Rizzieri said.

After the service is complete, the chair is sanitized and ready for the next guest.

“My guests gotta feel comfortable and my employees have to feel comfortable or I’m not opening,” Rizzieri said.

Rizzieri says PPE per customer will cost about $5, which will affect service prices.

Another perk is reopening soon as well — outdoor dining can resume starting this Monday.