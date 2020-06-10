



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has released preliminary guidelines for high school, college, professional and recreation sports teams to resume some in-person activities while counties are in the yellow and green reopening phases.

The guidance is the starting point for summer sports teams and officials are continuing to work on guidance for fall, winter and spring sports seasons moving forward.

“This is another step toward reopening our state and getting things back on track,” Wolf said. “As students and teammates get ready to train and compete, it’s important that they follow precautions to protect each other and their community from the risk of COVID-19.”

Public and private K-12 schools under the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association can resume voluntary sports-related workouts while in the yellow and green phase. But, schools must develop an athletic health and safety plan that meets the Department of Education guidance.

Recreational sports teams that are not affiliated with the PIAA or PISAA can resume in-person activists, including games and practices, while in the green phase but must follow CDC guidelines.

Gathers of all participants, including players, staff, officials and spectators, are limited to 25 people in the yellow phase and 250, or 50% of capacity, in the green phase.

Coaches and other adult personnel should wear face coverings and athletes should be screened for symptoms before practices and games.

Wolf also issued new guidance for outdoor recreation businesses for counties in the yellow and green reopening phases. Under the new guidance, businesses that operate outdoor activities like mountain biking, outdoor miniature golf, motorsports, rock climbing, archery or shooting, can resume operations in the yellow phase.

However, the businesses are not allowed to open indoor spaces to the pubic other than restrooms and ticketing or entry locations.

State officials strongly encourage businesses to use online ticketing or timed/staged entry in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Visitors must practice social distancing and cannot congregate at entry gates, kiosks, concession stands or similar locations.

Gov. Wolf made the announcement as state recreational facilities are beginning to reopen to the public. State parks and forests will open across the state on Friday, June 12 and state park swimming pools will begin to open Saturday, June 13.

All state park beaches opened on Saturday, June 6.

Capacity at all locations will be limited to 50% of the normal facility capacity and mitigation measures, including restricting visitor parking, controlling facility access, ensuring social distancing and wearing face masks when not in the water, must be followed.

Pennsylvania health officials reported 410 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the statewide total hit 76,846. Another 48 Pennsylvanians have died from coronavirus-related complications.

On Wednesday afternoon, Wolf is expected to address the concurrent resolution passed by the General Assembly seeking to end the state’s emergency order.

He will explain how the resolution would hamper the commonwealth’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic if it were to take effect.

Senate Republicans said the state law that gave Wolf the ability to issue the March 6 declaration also gives lawmakers the power to end it with a resolution. Republicans control both legislative chambers.

But Wolf’s office argued the state constitution explicitly gives him the power to approve or veto any concurrent resolution, except one to adjourn their session.

He has vowed to veto it if it gets to his desk.

Republican supporters say Wolf’s actions under the disaster declaration have been an overreach and that the severe economic effects of the shutdown make it time to end the widespread business closures Wolf has imposed.

“Livelihoods are being crushed,” said Sen. Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster, during a lengthy floor debate. “Businesses are shuttering, never to be opened again. And time is of the essence for many more.”

A spokeswoman Lyndsay Kensinger for Wolf says the business shutdowns, including building safety orders, were ordered by the health secretary under a different law.

Kensinger said that canceling the disaster declaration would affect a number of steps the governor has taken, including unemployment compensation eligibility rules.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.