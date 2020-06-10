PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An African-American pastor is at odds with Black Lives Matter protesters in Philadelphia over the “End Racism Now” mural that was put up in Fishtown on Tuesday night.

The words “End Racism Now” are still on Girard Avenue by Montgomery Avenue in Fishtown in big, bold yellow lettering. Some say these words, placed just outside of the Philadelphia Police 26th District headquarters, served only as a publicity stunt.

That’s because shortly after the message was written on Tuesday night, fire crews used hoses to try to blast the message off of Girard Avenue, but the paint would not come off.

One of the organizers behind it, Pastor John Brice, told Eyewitness News that he wanted the message to be on the street permanently but could not get a city permit in time to do it.

“I just wish we got the paperwork on time and have done and follow proper procedures,” Brice said.

Why not include Black Lives Matter?

“It was truly our intention,” Brice said. “Monday night, we just had thought about this and said listen, let’s jump down, let’s have a grassroots effort, we’re not focused on political parties. I’m not worried about making phone calls, which is why I originally got in trouble. I think that Black Lives Matter Philly and us, we echo some of the same sentiments and share some of the same values that we want to address. So I think moving forward, yes I shouldn’t make impulsive decisions and I should take time. But right there, right then and there, I woke up and said let’s run with this so we can make a bold statement.”

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Black Lives Matter protesters say there is a big distinction between the phrases “End Racism Now” and “Black Lives Matter.”