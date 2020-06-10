TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is hiring contact tracers as part of its coronavirus recovery plan. Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday tracing those who may have come into contact with a COVID-19 positive person will be vital as the state moves forward in reopening its economy.
“It’s not a question whether or not the virus will come back. It will come back in some form or another, I hope in a small form,” Murphy said. “But the question is, what are we going to do about it? Are we going to be prepared for it? And contact tracing is a huge element in our ability to be prepared.”
About 900 tracers are already working in the state. An additional 1,600 will be added and that number could go to 4,000 if COVID-19 makes a resurgence in New Jersey.
People who have been in close contact will be asked to test and self-isolate.
