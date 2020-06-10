PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 hot spots continue to pop up across the country, now including in Vermont, Florida and Alaska. Also, an undisclosed number of National Guard members from the Washington D.C. protests have reportedly tested positive.

There have been no dramatic increases in COVID-19 cases in our area, but the numbers are being watched carefully.

Potential cases related to recent protests probably won’t show up until next week, but in other parts of the country, health officials are seeing a concerning trend.

President Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx expressed concern on a recent phone call with governors.

Birx said she was worried about civil rights protests, even those who were wearing face coverings could inadvertently be spreading COVID-19.

“It does worry me because not everyone was in a mask, and some people were shouting and we don’t know the efficacy of masks with shouting,” Birx said.

Members of the National Guard have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, following mass protests in the nation’s capital last week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he “wouldn’t be surprised” if some of the people who were there demonstrating were also infected. He says the pandemic has become his worst nightmare, that isn’t over yet.

After an overall decline in new cases and deaths, some states are seeing an increase, according to tracking from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, where researchers say a new wave is coming in parts of the country.

The new cases are coming notably in areas where restrictions were lifted early.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations have been rising since Memorial Day in several states including California, Arizona and Texas.

”We are seeing an acceleration in many areas and this isn’t over. And even in countries that have had the success in suppressing transmission, there is that risk that a resurgence remains,” said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead of WHO Health Emergencies Program.

The best way to prevent that resurgence is to practice social distancing, wear a mask in public and wash your hands.