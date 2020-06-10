PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for two teenage boys who were seen going into the Schuylkill River and never resurfaced Wednesday evening. Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy who entered the river at 56th Street and Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia around 7:15 p.m.
Police say three boys from the neighborhood went down to the river to cool off Wednesday night when the 14-year-old boy jumped into the river.
However, he had difficulty swimming so the 15-year-old jumped in after him to help, but neither boy resurfaced.
Family has identified the 15-year-old as Quadir Beverly.
On scene in Southwest #Philly where an active water search and rescue mission has been underway for more than 3 hours. Quadir Beverly, 15 jumped into the Schuylkill River to help his friend who had entered the water according to his grandmother. Neither has been seen since. pic.twitter.com/bx89J1DyJW
— Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) June 11, 2020
Chopper 3 was over the scene as rescue crews searched for the boys Wednesday night.
Police say the parents of the boys are on scene.
“The Schuylkill looks like a lazy river but it isn’t. There’s a definite undertow in the river and they jumped off an area where it’s not permissible to swim. But they were young boys trying to have some fun, trying to cool off on a hot summer day, I understand that,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers said. “It’s tragic right now, but we’re still in an active rescue mission and we’re not going to stop until we find the boys.”
The search continues.
