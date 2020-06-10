BREAKINGAuthorities Searching For 2 Teenage Boys Who Went For Swim In Schuylkill River, Didn’t Resurface
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities are searching for two teenage boys who were seen going into the Schuylkill River and never resurfaced Wednesday evening. Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy who entered the river at 56th Street and Eastwick Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia around 7:15 p.m.

Police say three boys from the neighborhood went down to the river to cool off Wednesday night when the 14-year-old boy jumped into the river.

However, he had difficulty swimming so the 15-year-old jumped in after him to help, but neither boy resurfaced.

Family has identified the 15-year-old as Quadir Beverly.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as rescue crews searched for the boys Wednesday night.

Police say the parents of the boys are on scene.

“The Schuylkill looks like a lazy river but it isn’t. There’s a definite undertow in the river and they jumped off an area where it’s not permissible to swim. But they were young boys trying to have some fun, trying to cool off on a hot summer day, I understand that,” Philadelphia Police Inspector Ray Evers said. “It’s tragic right now, but we’re still in an active rescue mission and we’re not going to stop until we find the boys.”

The search continues.

CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.
