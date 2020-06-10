CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A three-alarm blaze badly damaged the Sacred Heart School in Allentown. The fire burned for hours at the pre-K through 8th-grade school located on North Fourth Street.

At one point, a firefighter fell through the floor but was able to get out using a ladder. No word on that firefighter’s condition.

The building has stood since 1925.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

