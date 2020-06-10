



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Six people were injured and one was killed in an overnight shooting in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden section. The shooting started just before midnight Tuesday in the courtyard of the Spring Garden Homes on the 600 block of Perth Place.

Police say roughly 50 shots were fired in the area.

At first, police believed there were six victims. Those victims showed up in private vehicles to Temple and Jefferson hospitals.

Police say one of those victims is a 57-year-old man and the rest are in their 20s, including one woman. One of those victims, a 22-year-old man who was shot in the neck, is in critical condition.

“It’s just sad. That’s all I can say. I guess we need to pray more,” a neighbor said.

As the investigation progressed, around 2 a.m., a seventh victim was found lying in a courtyard nearby on the 600 block of 8th Street. He was shot in the face and pronounced dead a short time later.

“We know over 45 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. We found multiple projectiles. We found four vehicles struck by gunfire. One vehicle still had its engine running and multiple strike marks. The shell casings, the strike marks, the vehicles, are all in the courtyard of the Spring Garden Homes,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “We also found a large amount of cash in the courtyard.”

At this time there is no motive for the shooting.

