MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Wawa fans have a new way to get their fix. The chain just launched curbside ordering at its store on Dekalb Pike in Center Square, Montgomery County.
All you have to do is pull into one of the designated parking spots and you can order any item in the store.
You can also place an order ahead of time on Wawa’s app.
The curbside option is also available at a store in Ewing Township, Mercer County.
Wawa says it plans to expand the program to dozens of more stores in the coming months.
