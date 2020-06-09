Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new documentary chronicles the behind-the-scenes journey of the Philly-based classic film “Rocky.” Sylvester Stallone narrates the documentary about the making of the film which received the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1977.
Fans will also get a first look at never before seen rehearsal footage.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
“40 Years of Rocky” is now available for digital download and streaming on iTunes, Apple TV, Amazon, GooglePlay and becomingrocky.com
You must log in to post a comment.