By CBS3 Staff
LOWER GWYNEDD, Pa. (CBS) — A section of Route 202 is shut down after a fatal two-vehicle accident in Montgomery County. The accident happened on Route 202 near Route 63 in Lower Gwynedd just before 6:30 Tuesday morning.

Fire crews confirmed to CBS3 at least one person has died.

Route 202 is closed in both directions between Grasshopper Lane and Plymouth Road.

An investigation is underway.

