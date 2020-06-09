LOWER GWYNEDD, Pa. (CBS) — A section of Route 202 is shut down after a fatal two-vehicle accident in Montgomery County. The accident happened on Route 202 near Route 63 in Lower Gwynedd just before 6:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire crews confirmed to CBS3 at least one person has died.
ANOTHER UPDATE: Confirmed fatality on RT-202 (Dekalb Pike) in #Montco due to a bad accident that happened around 6AM this morning. RT-202 is still CLOSED in both directions between Grasshopper Ln and Plymouth Rd for investigation. Detours in place. @CBSPhilly @TotalTrafficPHL pic.twitter.com/eaQU6ZaAZy
— Jacqueline Jewell (@JJewelliHeart) June 9, 2020
Route 202 is closed in both directions between Grasshopper Lane and Plymouth Road.
An investigation is underway.
