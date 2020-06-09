EAST GOSHEN, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after a mother was found dead inside a vehicle with her two young children in the backseat in East Goshen Township. Police were called to the area of North Chester Road and Meadow Creek Lane on June 8 at 7:42 p.m. after a motorist reported a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the road.
Officers arrived to find a white 2020 GMC Terrain running with the doors locked, the same vehicle was reportedly seen stopped earlier in the day.
A 29-year-old woman, of Downingtown, was found dead in the driver’s seat and there was a 6-month-old and 3-year-old restrained in car seats in the back of the vehicle.
The children were transported to Chester County Hospital for medical evaluation.
Investigators found an unknown amount of illegal controlled substance inside the vehicle.
The two young boys were released from Chester County Hospital to their father after police consulted with Chester County Children, Youth, and Family.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department at 610-692-5100.
