LOWER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating an explosion in Lehigh County Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the aftermath of the fire at a building on the 8400 block of Orchard Road in Lower Milford Township.
Police say there was an explosion on the property, which caused several injuries. Officials say the coroner was also called to the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police are working with the ATF during the investigation. Police say more information will be provided Wednesday.
