PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in North Philadelphia. According to police, this happened at 25th and Cambria Streets around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the 22-year-old was shot once in the left shoulder and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made and there is no word on a motive at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
