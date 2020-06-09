CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in North Philadelphia. According to police, this happened at 25th and Cambria Streets around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 22-year-old was shot once in the left shoulder and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and there is no word on a motive at this time.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

