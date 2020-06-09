Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight shooting in Philadelphia has left a teenager fighting for his life. Police say the 15-year-old was shot multiple times on the 5100 block of North Camac Street in Logan.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An overnight shooting in Philadelphia has left a teenager fighting for his life. Police say the 15-year-old was shot multiple times on the 5100 block of North Camac Street in Logan.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Investigators don’t have a motive just yet, but they are looking to see if the teen was part of a larger group hanging out nearby.
“We believe several teenagers, possibly young adults, were hanging out inside of a newly refurbished home in the 5100 block of Camac Street. It appears the house had been broken into,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police say they recovered two guns from the scene. They are looking to gather surveillance footage for more clues.
You must log in to post a comment.