PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fishtown is taking a page from Black Lives Matter supporters in Washington, D.C. Tonight, hundreds of people temporarily painted the words “End Racism Now” on Girard Avenue. Chopper 3 was over the large yellow letters near Montgomery Avenue.
Pastor John Brice says they are continuing the momentum of justice and peace more than a week after the protests over George Floyd’s death began in Philadelphia.
However, the fire department began washing off the street Tuesday night as officials say the “end racism now” painting was only for tonight.
Brice is working with the church and the city to find a more permanent location for the mural.
In Washington, D.C., supporters painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street leading to the White House.
