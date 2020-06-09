CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fishtown is taking a page from Black Lives Matter supporters in Washington, D.C. Tonight, hundreds of people painted the words “End Racism Now” on Girard Avenue. Chopper 3 was over the large yellow letters near Montgomery Avenue.

Pastor John Brice says they are continuing the momentum of justice and peace more than a week after the protests over George Floyd’s death began in Philadelphia.

In Washington, D.C., supporters painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street leading to the White House.

