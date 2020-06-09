Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna has been suspended with the intent to dismiss after he was captured in a viral video hitting a protester with a baton last week. Bologna is facing aggravated assault charges and turned himself into authorities on Monday.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw has suspended Bologna for 30 days with the intent to dismiss following that period.
Video depicts Bologna striking a 21-year-old Temple University student, identified as Evan Gorski, with a baton and arresting him during protests near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Center City.
Prosecutors say Gorski’s head wound required about 10 staples and 10 sutures.
Bologna has been a member of the force for 30-plus years.
