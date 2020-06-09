PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The toll of gun violence in Philadelphia hit close to home for an officer. Inspector Derrick Wood tweeted some heartbreaking news.
“In 2020, there have been 177 homicides in Philadelphia in 161 days. Last night, my nephew was killed, he is the 176th homicide victim of the year in Philadelphia. One-hundred and fifty-eight of the 177 victims were killed by firearms,” the tweet said.
— Derrick Wood (@PPDDerrickWood) June 9, 2020
He added in another tweet, “I know BLACK LIVES MATTER because I have lost way too many friends and family to gun violence.”
— Derrick Wood (@PPDDerrickWood) June 9, 2020
His nephew, Tyshawn Woods, was 22 years old.
