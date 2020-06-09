PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A member of the class of 2020 has overcome significant obstacles on his way to graduation. From an earthquake to a school shooting, and finishing senior year during a pandemic, Northeast High School student Kenny Kernizan has walked a unique journey.

Tuesday was the day high school seniors across Philadelphia got to celebrate together. For Kernizan, overcoming a tremendous amount of adversity pushed him to the finish line.

He stood proud in his black cap and gown Tuesday and he and his family, including those watching from Haiti, celebrated.

“It was very, very, very difficult,” Kernizan said.

Kernizan survived the 2010 earthquake in Haiti that left his mother injured and their family homeless for weeks.

“She was sitting in the streets crying and I was crying too. I was depressed,” he said.

Looking for a new life in the United States, Kernizan had no idea he would face the deadly shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where his football coach died protecting students.

“He died for us and he’s a hero,” Kernizan said.

Even then, his family’s faith never wavered. He may not be walking across a stage, but after overcoming such adversity, the district is also proud.

“Your class has handled the uncertainty and unrest with such poise, grace, and resiliency. The potential in this class is simply extraordinary,” School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William Hite said.

The celebration lasted all day Tuesday, with a special message from a former Philly graduate.

“I know that this is not how you planned your graduation. You planned to walk those same steps that everybody else did but honey, you can wear somebody else’s shoes but you cannot walk in their feet. This is your path. Congratulations, you’re doing it,” singer and actress Jill Scott said.

It’s been a long road but all 13,000 graduates finally made it.

For Kernizan, through all his tribulations, he managed to learn English while in high school.