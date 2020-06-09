



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s office has filed multiple charges against Angela Hall, 41, after she allegedly ran over officer Antonio Nieves during riots in Center City. Hall turned herself into officials Monday night.

According to the DA’s office, she has been charged for her role in three incidents on May 30.

In the first of the three cases, Hall is facing a burglary charge and conspiracy to commit burglary.

In the second case, she is charged with causing severe bodily injury to officer Nieves after officials say she ran him over while trying to leave the scene of the burglary. Hall faces an attempted murder charge for that incident.

According to Nieves’ fiance, he suffered a broken scapula, had 12 broken ribs, multiple injuries and also several cracked vertebrae.

“This individual’s criminal actions are egregious and resulted in serious, possibly permanent injuries to a police officer who was responding to a situation that was already dangerous. My thoughts are with this officer and his loved ones at this time: I hope your recovery will be speedy and complete,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “This office intends to hold Angela Hall accountable for the severe harm she has caused Officer Nieves.”

Hall is also facing charges after she allegedly falsely reported the rental car she was driving in the incident as stolen.

The DA’s office says video shows Hall abandoning the vehicle on the 6300 block of Eastwick Street following the incident.