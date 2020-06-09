PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s auditor general says reforming our criminal justice system isn’t only the right thing to do, it’ll also save taxpayers millions.
“People that have done heinous crimes deserve to be put behind bars but there are many people that commit minor offenses that are incarcerated, that the reason why they committed that offense — again, as inexcusable as it is — is because they have a mental health issue,” Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said.
“If we can treat that mental health issue, when this individual goes back into society, they have a chance to be a productive citizen,” he said.
DePasquale released 18 recommendations for reform on the state and county levels.
DePasquale suggests reforms to the cash bail and parole systems, simplifying the pardon process and increasing mental health services.
Click here to read the auditor general’s full 18 recommendations.
