CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Three men and a woman have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Chester last month. Investigators say Nyqueis Farlow-Davis died after he was shot multiple times on 400 block of E. 20th Street on May 3.
Police have charged 23-year-old Tavon Starkey, 23-year-old Keyonte Watkins, 30-year-old Danielle Showell and 22-year-old Sulayman Womack with first-degree murder and related offenses.
According to witnesses, the 13-year-old boy was running through yards and hopping fences in an attempt to get away from the shooters, before he fell to the ground.
Farlow-Davis was shot several times in the abdomen and at least once in the head. He was taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center and later transferred to Alfred I Dupont Hospital. He died the next day.
Police say the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a silver 2007 Acura RDX with a Delaware registration.
Watkins and Starkey are currently being housed a George W Hill Correctional Facility with no bail. Showell was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force where she waived extradition and was transported back to Delaware County.
Womack, who was wanted, was arrested in the 2100 block of West 7th Street Tuesday morning. He is currently being transported to George W Correctional Facility with no bail.
You must log in to post a comment.