FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey prison guard caught on camera mocking George Floyd’s death during a Black Lives Matter protest has been suspended from his job. The cellphone video was taken during a Black Lives Matter rally held Monday in Franklinville, Gloucester County.
The man, whose identity has not been verified, was seen kneeling on another man lying down along Delsea Drive, in a pose similar to the one former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used on Floyd.
In a tweet, the New Jersey Department of Corrections said, “We have been made aware that one of our officers participated in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd. The individual has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities during a thorough and expedited investigation.”
