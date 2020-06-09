TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey is entering the third stage of its reopening process. Gov. Phil Murphy lifted the state’s stay-at-home order Tuesday afternoon.
Murphy says limited indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people are now permitted.
PUBLIC HEALTH CREATES ECONOMIC HEALTH.
We cannot move through Stage 2 and into Stage 3, and beyond, unless we continue to see our numbers trending downward.
We cannot become complacent or irresponsible. pic.twitter.com/wxumaHOOGq
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 9, 2020
It has been 80 days exactly since Gov. Murphy’s stay-at-home order first went to effect.
New Jersey officials are expected to release the guidelines public and private-club swimming pools must follow to ensure social distancing is being observed on Tuesday. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the swimming pools can reopen on Monday, June 22.
Today’s EO also authorizes the opening of:
🤿Pools on June 22nd
☀️All outdoor recreational and entertainment businesses that were previously closed – with the exceptions of amusement parks, water parks, and arcades
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 9, 2020
During Monday’s press briefing, Murphy announced summer camps can resume on July 6.
He also urged protesters to get tested for COVID-19, which includes himself and the first lady.
“To everyone who took to their streets and town centers, please go out and get tested for COVID-19. We cannot let what happened across New Jersey this weekend be undone by an outbreak. Tammy and I have just scheduled our tests,” he said.
