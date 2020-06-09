CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Black Lives Matter, Franklinville news, Local, Local TV


FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey corrections officer caught on camera mocking George Floyd’s death during a Black Lives Matter protest has been suspended from his job. The cellphone video was taken during a Black Lives Matter rally held Monday in Franklinville, Gloucester County.

The man, whose identity has not been verified, was seen kneeling on another man lying down along Delsea Drive, in a pose similar to the one former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used on Floyd.

Credit: Chrissy Sampson

In a tweet, the New Jersey Department of Corrections said, “We have been made aware that one of our officers participated in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd. The individual has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities during a thorough and expedited investigation.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also condemned the officer for his actions, tweeting “we won’t let the actions of  a few distract from our progress toward dismantling systematic racism.”

https://twitter.com/GovMurphy/status/1270533039618166786

Comments