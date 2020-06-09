LOWER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Federal and state authorities are trying to determine what caused two tractor-trailers filled with fireworks to explode in Lehigh County Tuesday afternoon. The blast killed one person and injured another.
Chopper 3 was over the aftermath on the 8400 block of Orchard Road in Lower Milford Township.
Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents joined state investigators at the scene to comb through the trailers and a building that were destroyed by the series of blasts.
Neighbors reported the blasts shook their homes and black smoke rose from the scene.
The Lehigh County coroner has not released the name of the victim.
