Boathouse Row Lights Up Gold In Honor Of George Floyd

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row lit up in gold lights to remember George Floyd. Houston’s mayor asked other mayors throughout the country to honor Floyd with a light display.

The color gold was chosen because Floyd was a graduate of Jack Yates High School in Houston, Texas, whose colors are crimson and gold.

Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. A white police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, ignoring his “I can’t breathe” cries and holding it there even after Floyd stopped moving. His death has sparked protests – some violent, many peaceful – that spread nationwide.

