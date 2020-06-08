Comments
NEW JERSEY (CBS) – A new lottery winner was minted over the weekend. A Mega Millions ticket valued at a million dollars was purchased on Friday.
New Jersey Lottery officials will announce the exact location where the ticket was purchased on Monday.
The seven-figure ticket didn’t clinch the $378 million jackpot, which upgrades Tuesday night’s drawing to an estimated $410 million.
If clenched it would be the 27th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
