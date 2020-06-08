WHITEHALL TWP, Pa. (CBS) — A Lehigh Valley police department is facing excessive force allegations. Cell phone video captured chaos erupting during a basketball game in Whitehall Township in January.
We’re told police were trying to remove a 14-year-old student for being disruptive during the game when a fight broke out between fans and officers.
Two teenagers say they were injured so badly that they are still recovering from traumatic brain injuries.
Now they’re suing the police department.
“You see them pick him up and just head slam him to the ground, which we consider that to be deadly force,” attorney Matt Mobilio said.
“If you closely scrutinize that video you could see both plaintiff’s feet are off the ground and in the air at the moment that his head is being pile-drived into the concrete floor,” said family attorney Peter Wood.
A request for comment from the Whitehall Township Police Department was never returned.
