PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the aftermath of recent protests and the assault charges against Staff Inspector Joseph Bologna, some current and former Temple University students have called on the school to cut ties with the Philadelphia Police Department.
The school’s president and other top leaders responded with a statement, saying they do not believe cutting ties with police would be in the best interest of Temple students, faculty, staff and neighbors.
They added, “shared responsibilities and patrols among the Temple Police Department, our Allied Universal security partners and the Philadelphia Police Department help keep us safe by providing effective layers of service and protection.”
The school said it will continue to support Evan Gorski, the student captured in a now-viral video being hit by Bologna with a baton during last week’s protests.
