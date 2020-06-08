



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting today, SEPTA is requiring all riders to wear a face mask or covering to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The transit agency has been strongly urging riders to wear face coverings while using the system, but it was not a requirement.

“To help continue efforts to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, beginning Monday, June 8, everyone riding SEPTA will be required to wear a face mask or covering. #FlattenTheCurve,” the transit agency wrote in a tweet.

SEPTA says customers don’t have to buy a mask, they use any type of cloth material to cover their mouth and nose.

A similar policy was put into effect in April, which was followed by a viral video showing a man being physically removed from a SEPTA bus for not wearing a mask.

SEPTA operators had the right to refuse to transport passengers that do not wear face masks, but after police forcibly removed a man from a bus, that rule was rescinded.

Last month, SEPTA unveiled changes to its busses to help protect its employees along with riders.

It includes a shield to protect drivers, as well as a standing line pushed back farther from the driver. Seats are also being marked off to promote social distancing.